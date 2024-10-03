Previous
Black, white, and marble—timeless by design. by johnfalconer
Photo 759

Black, white, and marble—timeless by design.

3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful b&w
October 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That's rather effective
October 3rd, 2024  
Angela ace
Wonderful light
October 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very chic…
October 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice use of light.
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise