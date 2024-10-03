Sign up
Previous
Photo 759
Black, white, and marble—timeless by design.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
5
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1268
photos
209
followers
352
following
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
marble
,
foyer
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful b&w
October 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That's rather effective
October 3rd, 2024
Angela
ace
Wonderful light
October 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very chic…
October 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice use of light.
October 3rd, 2024
