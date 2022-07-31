Sign up
Previous
Next
1 / 365
$$$
Pilea peperomioides in our bedroom.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
I love photography though I don't consider myself to be a great photographer. I'm doing this project in an attempt to try to improve. I mostly...
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
31st July 2022 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
natural light
,
soft light
,
pilea peperomioides
