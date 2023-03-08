Sign up
221 / 365
Iuka
Not super happy with the editing. The sky is real tricky to work with with these tree branches. Still, I like the scene.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
1
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
242
photos
50
followers
65
following
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
215
21
216
217
218
219
220
221
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
8th March 2023 6:56pm
Tags
landscape
,
contrast
,
columbus
,
s-curve
,
iuka ravine
kali
ace
cinematic
March 9th, 2023
