Previous
Next
Iron & Wine by johnmaguire
10 / 365

Iron & Wine

I knew I wouldn't have time to take a photo after the concert so I was looking for the right opportunity... the sunset seemed like the best I was going to get.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

John Maguire

ace
@johnmaguire
I love photography though I don't consider myself to be a great photographer. I'm doing this project in an attempt to try to improve. I mostly...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise