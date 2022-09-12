Previous
Next
Watching you by johnmaguire
44 / 365

Watching you

These little birds were loving this cafe patio. At one point I saw someone toss a little piece of bread to them and they chirped in excitement.

The guy in the corner definitely caught me taking this photo. Oops.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise