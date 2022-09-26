Previous
Death Cab for Cutie by johnmaguire
58 / 365

Death Cab for Cutie

Another show picture from the same venue - got closer to the stage this time and dialed in my settings.

Death Cab for Cutie put on an amazing show! They have such an extensive catalogue of great songs too.

I'm looking forward to seeing my all-time favorite band (La Dispute) perform later this week.
John M

@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
kali ace
I have seen their tiny desk concert online
September 27th, 2022  
