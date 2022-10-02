Previous
Emergency by johnmaguire
64 / 365

Emergency

Sorry, this photo is a bit "loud." I feel sort of rude posting it. Thankful for the CFD medics.

I didn't have time to put the camera in continuous drive so I only had one shot at a pan. Meh.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

John M

@johnmaguire
In fall of 2019, after a trip to Hawaii with only my phone's camera, I bought a mirrorless and started trying to really improve my...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sure got the motion feeling
October 3rd, 2022  
