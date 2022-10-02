Sign up
64 / 365
Emergency
Sorry, this photo is a bit "loud." I feel sort of rude posting it. Thankful for the CFD medics.
I didn't have time to put the camera in continuous drive so I only had one shot at a pan. Meh.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
1
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
In fall of 2019, after a trip to Hawaii with only my phone's camera, I bought a mirrorless and started trying to really improve my...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
2nd October 2022 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
action
,
ambulance
,
movement
,
columbus
,
panning
,
emt
,
cfd
,
medics
Milanie
ace
Sure got the motion feeling
October 3rd, 2022
