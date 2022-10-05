Hedz Up

About a month ago this place showed up at the end of our street replacing a quiet office for the discrete mechanic next door to it.



At first we were just disappointed by the fact that they removed a really cool "horse door" at the entrance. It seems like almost every day it gets more gaudy however. The neon lights, the colorful banner... they just got the blow-up balloon man yesterday, and then added more signs today.



What really cracks me up is that this is not an easy road to turn off of, and they only have a single parking spot. Not only that, but there is ANOTHER head shop around the corner that's much easier to access! I don't expect them to stay in business long.