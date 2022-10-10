Sign up
72 / 365
Ornamental Grass
This grass is always catching my eye, but I always struggle to capture what I'm seeing. I love the way the sun hits it from behind in the evening.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
In fall of 2019, after a trip to Hawaii with only my phone's camera, I bought a mirrorless and started trying to really improve my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th October 2022 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlit
,
grass
,
macro
