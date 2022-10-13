Sign up
75 / 365
Gateway
Busy, rainy day. Always wanted to walk down this area, took the chance tonight and thought this turned out alright for spending about 5 minutes.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
John M
@johnmaguire
In fall of 2019, after a trip to Hawaii with only my phone's camera, I bought a mirrorless and started trying to really improve my...
85
photos
35
followers
42
following
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
13th October 2022 9:58pm
night
lights
rain
movie theatre
columbus
gateway
