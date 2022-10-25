Previous
Woodburn Lake by johnmaguire
87 / 365

Woodburn Lake

Marilyn and I got out on the canoe. Very peaceful as all of the motorboats have been put away for the season.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

John M

@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
Photo Details

