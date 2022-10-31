Sign up
93 / 365
Cabin in the Woods
My sister's home where we're staying in Colorado.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
103
photos
37
followers
43
following
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
31st October 2022 5:58pm
Tags
woods
,
cabin
,
colorado
Milanie
ace
What a lovely cabin - and so fitting for Colorado
November 1st, 2022
