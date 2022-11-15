Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
108 / 365
Get Pushed 537: Frame Within a Frame
The view I get when I am in Michigan and able to go into the office. The last leaves haven't fallen off the tree out front even during the snow/rain that fell today.
In retrospect I wish I'd been more careful to focus on the outdoor scene, but I like the soft look too.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
119
photos
38
followers
44
following
29% complete
View this month »
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
15th November 2022 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
winter
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
johnmaguire-pushed
,
get-pushed-537
John M
ace
@kali66
Not the most interesting scene and there's some furniture blocking the corner, but here it is. Thanks for the challenge. :)
November 16th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I like that the furniture leads your eye right on out the window!
November 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close