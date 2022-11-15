Previous
Next
Get Pushed 537: Frame Within a Frame by johnmaguire
108 / 365

Get Pushed 537: Frame Within a Frame

The view I get when I am in Michigan and able to go into the office. The last leaves haven't fallen off the tree out front even during the snow/rain that fell today.

In retrospect I wish I'd been more careful to focus on the outdoor scene, but I like the soft look too.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John M ace
@kali66 Not the most interesting scene and there's some furniture blocking the corner, but here it is. Thanks for the challenge. :)
November 16th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I like that the furniture leads your eye right on out the window!
November 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise