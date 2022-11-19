Previous
Next
Sand Hill Cranes by johnmaguire
112 / 365

Sand Hill Cranes

The birds (sand hill cranes, geese, swans, and ducks) have been flocking in huge groups in the lake this past week. It's been in the 20's, windy, and often snowing or raining. I was happy to see this group line up for me.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise