112 / 365
Sand Hill Cranes
The birds (sand hill cranes, geese, swans, and ducks) have been flocking in huge groups in the lake this past week. It's been in the 20's, windy, and often snowing or raining. I was happy to see this group line up for me.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
123
photos
40
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th November 2022 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
lake
,
sand hill cranes
,
ndao9
