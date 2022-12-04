Previous
Golden Hour at Walnut Woods by johnmaguire
127 / 365

Golden Hour at Walnut Woods

A popular spot for photographers in Columbus. Also, I'm a sucker for sun flare.

@mirroroflife challenged me to make use of DoF. I used an f/2.8 aperture to subtly blur the trees in the background.
4th December 2022

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge.
34% complete



Photo Details

