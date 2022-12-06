Previous
City Views by johnmaguire
129 / 365

City Views

Went out in the rain looking for reflections. Didn't find quite what I wanted but I did think this shot was fun.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

John M

@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
