The Last Bits of Snow by joiedenic
36 / 365

The Last Bits of Snow

2/5/24 Little one enjoyed playing in the snow while we took a break from our bike ride.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

NicShort

@joiedenic
An appreciator of life who enjoys capturing its art. A mama and wife with aims to daily have a camera in hand.
Photo Details

