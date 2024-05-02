Previous
Kindness by joiedenic
121 / 365

Kindness

A bowl of oatmeal hubby made me for me; I was feeling bad this morning.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

NicShort

@joiedenic
An appreciator of life who enjoys capturing its art. A mama and wife with aims to daily have a camera in hand.
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise