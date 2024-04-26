Sign up
117 / 365
Heart
We dropped off a care package for a dear friend recovering from a surgery. She gave our little one a sweet new toy!
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
0
0
NicShort
@joiedenic
An appreciator of life who enjoys capturing its art. A mama and wife with aims to daily have a camera in hand.
32% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th April 2024 7:14pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
