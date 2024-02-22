Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
53 / 365
Art
2/22/24 We visited the Des Moines Art Center today. How lovely it was to watch our 14 month old enjoy his visit with so much amazing art.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
NicShort
@joiedenic
An appreciator of life who enjoys capturing its art. A mama and wife with aims to daily have a camera in hand.
53
photos
1
followers
1
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
22nd February 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close