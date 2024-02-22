Previous
Art by joiedenic
53 / 365

Art

2/22/24 We visited the Des Moines Art Center today. How lovely it was to watch our 14 month old enjoy his visit with so much amazing art.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

NicShort

@joiedenic
An appreciator of life who enjoys capturing its art. A mama and wife with aims to daily have a camera in hand.
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise