Sunday Sunset by joiedenic
63 / 365

Sunday Sunset

I tried to capture the unique looking sunset as I was driving this evening. The zig-zag clouds in the center caught my eye. Too pretty to not get my camera out when it was safe!
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

NicShort

@joiedenic
An appreciator of life who enjoys capturing its art. A mama and wife with aims to daily have a camera in hand.
Photo Details

