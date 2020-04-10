Previous
Azalea 08-04-20 by jon_lip
Photo 375

Azalea 08-04-20

Had this azalea for apprx. 20 years in the same pot - and it refuses to die. Hooray, it smells wonderful and looks great!
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
102% complete

