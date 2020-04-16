Previous
Next
Screwscape by jon_lip
Photo 381

Screwscape

An oven roasting pan with water to the brim and a rummage around in my toolbox - and hey Presto! it's Canary Wharf!
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise