Buttercups in vase by jon_lip
Buttercups in vase

This vase is on our outside table where we will soon start dinner in the warm evening sun.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Jon Lip

Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Shepherdman's Wife ace
That sounds lovely. We have had some outside in the garden meals lately as the weather has been unusually warm for the time of year in the UK, until today that is.Buttercups are so pretty.
May 10th, 2020  
