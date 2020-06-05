Previous
Roses in wine bottle by jon_lip
Photo 429

Roses in wine bottle

Roses from the garden (the stem got broken in the wind) in a handy wine bottle. There are two newish buds opening and two older blooms just going over but refusing to drop!
5th June 2020

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Jon Lip


