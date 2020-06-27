Previous
Faffing with Light by jon_lip
Photo 451

Faffing with Light

This is a few sprigs of lavender and yellow honeysuckle petals frozen and then a light shone through and clicked!
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Jon Lip

