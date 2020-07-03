Previous
Bee on Utility Room Floor by jon_lip
Bee on Utility Room Floor

This chap is lucky to be alive as I entered the room I thought that it was a lump of mud that I brought in from the garden on my boots - until it moved! After looking on the web it seems that this is a common Bumblebee.
3rd July 2020

Jon Lip

