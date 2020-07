Lacock Abbey?

I went on a Zoom meeting today showing a few things that can be done with Photoshop filters. This is just one, it makes a photo into an orb. I actually used Serif Affinity Photo software to achieve the same result. (I don't like the idea of paying Adobe £10.00 per month for their Photoshop software especially as they give no choice as to whether you want the upgrades or not)