Previous
Next
The baler's here! by jon_lip
Photo 467

The baler's here!

Lots of dust being kicked up and lots of mechanical clanking noise. This whole operation from baling to empty field took about 20 minutes - amazing.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise