Previous
Next
Tatty Rudbekia by jon_lip
Photo 473

Tatty Rudbekia

This is one of the first to break into flower - not a great specimen - lets hope that the rest will be better!
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise