Green bottle - blue vase by jon_lip
Photo 479

Green bottle - blue vase

A view from above with a torch shining from in front and blended with a textured background.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
131% complete

Casablanca ace
I love that! Such great coloured shadows and shapes.
July 28th, 2020  
