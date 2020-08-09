Previous
Changing colours by jon_lip
Photo 494

Changing colours

The fly eating plant is gradually changing its colour to (I assume) attract more flies! There is a very small one just investigating one of the slippery tubes - go on!! Jump in!
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Jon Lip

Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
