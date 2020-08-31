Previous
Oh what a lovely pear! by jon_lip
Photo 516

Oh what a lovely pear!

These are just a couple of the remaining pears on our new tree that survived the recent high winds. Soon to be picked.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
141% complete

