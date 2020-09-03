Previous
The eyes have it! by jon_lip
Photo 519

The eyes have it!

The sun briefly catching the lenses of a pair of glasses and looking as though they're peering over the top of the table. 5 seconds later - it was gone.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
