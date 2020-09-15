Previous
Fig just hanging on by jon_lip
Photo 531

Fig just hanging on

I started out with 7 baby figs on my plant, but as time went on they got fewer and fewer :-( This is one of the two remaining that will be taken in soon.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Jon Lip

