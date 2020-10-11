Sign up
Photo 556
.... and so it begins...
It seems to come around quicker every year! A wheelbarrow full and about a million or so to follow.... :-( But Hey! it's good exercise and lots of fresh air... :-)
ps. The quality of this is lousy as I snapped it with my 'phone but must have been shaking a bit!
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
5
365 Challenge
Wileyfox Swift
11th October 2020 1:58pm
