.... and so it begins... by jon_lip
Photo 556

.... and so it begins...

It seems to come around quicker every year! A wheelbarrow full and about a million or so to follow.... :-( But Hey! it's good exercise and lots of fresh air... :-)

ps. The quality of this is lousy as I snapped it with my 'phone but must have been shaking a bit!
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Jon Lip

