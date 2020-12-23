Previous
Two roses? by jon_lip
Two roses?

These are two different types of rose. The two on the left are Zephirine Drouhin and the one on the right is Mortimer Sackler. Still blooming in December! (just)
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
