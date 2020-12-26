Sign up
Photo 632
The moon reflected in a flooded field
I spotted this as I was driving into our nearest village for some supplies and liked the clear sky and moon and the way it was reflected in the field which is flooded due to the long spells of heavy rain we seem to be getting of late.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
