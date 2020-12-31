Previous
Starling at sunrise by jon_lip
Starling at sunrise

This was taken from a front bedroom window. There was a large flock of noisy starlings, they all flew off when I opened the window except for this one.
(Actually taken on the morning of the 30th)
31st December 2020

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Photo Details

