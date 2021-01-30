Previous
White Space by jon_lip
White Space

A minimalist shot with a starling sitting in white space on a Friday morning.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Tim Erskine ace
Very nice. It looks like some sort of company logo...perhaps you should shop it around.
January 29th, 2021  
