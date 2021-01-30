Sign up
Photo 665
White Space
A minimalist shot with a starling sitting in white space on a Friday morning.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
1
0
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
Tim Erskine
ace
Very nice. It looks like some sort of company logo...perhaps you should shop it around.
January 29th, 2021
