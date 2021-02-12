Previous
New toys in Affinity Photo by jon_lip
Photo 678

New toys in Affinity Photo

The new release of version 1.9 Affinity Photo has some interesting options, one of which is 'duplicate pattern' layer. I tried it with a previous photo (4th Feb) to see how it worked. The above took just 4 clicks!
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
185% complete

Photo Details

