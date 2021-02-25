Previous
Blossom indoors
Blossom indoors

We picked some sprigs from one of our trees and popped them into a vase of water on the kitchen windowsill and were rewarded with the joy of seeing them burst into flower.
Jon Lip

@jon_lip
