Variation on a theme by jon_lip
Photo 704

Variation on a theme

More of our blossom in a different vase.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
192% complete

Yoland ace
Wow, looks like a piece of art, you could frame this one. The petals add a lovely soft touch.
March 11th, 2021  
