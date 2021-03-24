Previous
Trees in field by jon_lip
Photo 716

Trees in field

I saw these skeletal trees as I went for a quick walk in the fields behind our house. I processed the photo in Silver Efex Pro 2 and used a Kodak film simulation effect to add some drama and bring out the texture of the clouds.
Jon Lip

