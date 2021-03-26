Previous
Next
A study in green (and other colours!) by jon_lip
Photo 718

A study in green (and other colours!)

These weeds were picked as I made my way back from a village walk. All found within 20 yards of home!
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise