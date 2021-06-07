Previous
Next
Clematis from garden arch by jon_lip
Photo 791

Clematis from garden arch

This beautiful clematis flower was brought indoors for a photo opportunity!
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise