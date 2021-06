Went to the village of Swinbrook on Monday and a short distance away is this small church standing on its own. It was once the centre of a village called Widford which has completely disappeared apart from this church. It was all due (apparently) from the Black Death plague sometime in the 13th Century.If you want to read about it (and some fascinating tales of locals, highwaymen and boy racers) then click here: https://www.the-kirbys.org.uk/gen/Places/Widford/GenealogyNotes.html