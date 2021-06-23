Previous
Coco Pour Le Corps by jon_lip
Photo 807

Coco Pour Le Corps

Up in the studio with product and lighting experimentation.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
221% complete

Casablanca ace
Coco Chanel, the original black, is my favourite perfume in Winter. Never owned anything except the eau de cologne though. This looks luscious! Nicely photographed too.
June 23rd, 2021  
