Photo 807
Coco Pour Le Corps
Up in the studio with product and lighting experimentation.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Casablanca
ace
Coco Chanel, the original black, is my favourite perfume in Winter. Never owned anything except the eau de cologne though. This looks luscious! Nicely photographed too.
June 23rd, 2021
