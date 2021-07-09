Sign up
Photo 822
Lone Hosta
Picked from a pot of hostas by our kitchen wall. They only last for a few days so I brought it indoors for a few snaps.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th July 2021 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
