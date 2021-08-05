Previous
The giants next door!
The giants next door!

These two sunflowers in next doors' garden are at least 12 feet tall. Strangely enough, the one on the right insists on facing North which I think is a bit odd. But then again what do we know what plants think?
Jon Lip

