Photo 849
The giants next door!
These two sunflowers in next doors' garden are at least 12 feet tall. Strangely enough, the one on the right insists on facing North which I think is a bit odd. But then again what do we know what plants think?
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
0
0
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
849
photos
14
followers
12
following
232% complete
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
Views
5
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th August 2021 4:49pm
